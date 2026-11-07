The derby boost has already faded, and tomorrow's trip to Marassi to face De Rossi's combative Genoa could leave them full of doubts over the break. They need a swift response. Thursday's home defeat to Ferencvaros exposed the reserves' struggles and their lack of quality. They are far below the level of the starters. The January transfer window offers a chance to strengthen the squad. Krosche, the new head of football, faces a tough task. Cardinale knows what he wants: a major signing in January who can excite the whole club.
AC Milan, Cardinale dreams big: wild idea to sign Tresoldi in January, a plan involving Bruges for a difficult but not impossible target
Cardinale backs Tresoldi for January
Tresoldi scored again against PSV in Eindhoven, taking his Champions League tally to five goals in four matches. He also has eight in 10 Jupiler League matches, making him a deadly finisher who has Bruges dreaming. Nicolò scores, and AC Milan take note. Cardinale wants to take the next step and move into an operational phase. Red Bird's number is increasingly intent on trying to bring Tresoldi to AC Milan as early as January.
Difficult but not impossible
A die-hard AC Milan fan, Tresoldi would say yes to his boyhood club in half a second. Bruges are the biggest obstacle, and the Devil know them well after lengthy negotiations over De Ketelaere and then Jashari. A deal this complex looks unlikely in a window as unusual as January's, but Cardinale knows it is not impossible. Bruges put a price on all their prized players, and none are truly unsellable. The AC Milan owner has promised Gazzetta dello Sport that he wants to go on the offensive in the transfer market.
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