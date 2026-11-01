The player who has most caught Cardinale's eye is Brazilian Endrick. He has been something of an obsession since last summer, when Mourinho blocked negotiations with Real Madrid. The Special One's stance has hardened further over the months, but Milan haven't given up and will push hard to find an opening. Good relations with the former Palmeiras player's agency, Roc Nation, could help soften the stance at the Casa Blanca. Other clubs are keeping an eye on Endrick: Roma, Aston Villa and newcomers Arsenal.