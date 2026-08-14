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Athekame MilanGetty Images
Francesco Guerrieri

Translated by

AC Milan, Athekame’s sale to Lyon is official

The Swiss winger leaves AC Milan and moves to France on a straight loan

AC Milan still have a number of surplus players and will spend the final weeks of the transfer window working on exits. Ruben Amorim has identified the players he is willing to let leave, and the club's management will now try to find solutions for them. Zachary Athekame's situation is different. The Swiss wide player arrived a year ago and Milan see him as one for the future. But with his playing time limited so far, they have decided to send him out on loan and have now made his move to Lyon official: "AC Milan announce that they have temporarily transferred the sporting registration of Zachary Athekame to Olympique Lyonnais.

The club wish Zachary all the best for the remainder of the sporting season".