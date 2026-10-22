His Bruges side continue to soar in the Champions League. He did not score in the 3-0 win against Lens, unlike when he hit a hat-trick against Inter, but Nicolò Tresoldi played a decisive role for Leko's side.

Still being courted by Italy and Germany, the striker got a touch on Vanaken's opening goal. He has also become the subject of numerous transfer rumours. AC Milan have made a move, aware that he has supported them since childhood, but according to The Sun Arteta's Arsenal are currently showing the most interest.