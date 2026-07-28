Savinho’s future lies away from Manchester City. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens have told his entourage they do not count on him. Signed in 2014 from Girona via Troyes, two clubs controlled by the City Group, the Brazilian born in 2004 scored 7 goals and registered 16 assists in 84 matches for Guardiola's side up to June.
Getty Images
Translated by
AC Milan are interested: Savinho wants to leave Manchester City
Too expensive for AC Milan
According to the English press, Savinho is valued by Manchester City at €55 million. That's too much for AC Milan, who want a player with his profile but do not have the budget to meet the English club's demands. Tottenham are pushing hard for him, reshaping their attack and armed with arguments to convince City.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting