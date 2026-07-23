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AC Milan announce contract extension for Luka Modric in major boost for Ruben Amorim
Renewed commitment at San Siro
AC Milan have confirmed that the Croatian icon has committed his future to the Rossoneri by signing a one-year contract extension. The deal ensures the veteran midfield maestro will remain at the club until June 30, 2027, putting an end to speculation regarding his potential retirement. The club expressed their delight in the official announcement, highlighting the immense value the Ballon d'Or winner continues to provide to the team.
A statement from the club read: "AC Milan is pleased to announce that Luka Modric has signed a contract for a further season, until 30 June 2027. A key figure in the Rossoneri midfield since his arrival, Luka has brought his experience and quality to the service of the team, both on and off the pitch, with humility and great passion. One of the finest and most iconic players in world football, the Croatian will continue his journey in the Rossoneri shirt - with which he made 37 appearances and scored two goals last season - with the ambition to reach new, important milestones."
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Crucial stability for Amorim
The timing of the extension is particularly significant for new head coach Amorim, who was appointed manager following a turbulent period for the Italian giants. Milan endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign, sliding to a fifth-place finish and missing out on Champions League football. The subsequent overhaul saw the departures of several high-ranking officials including Massimiliano Allegri, Igli Tare, and Geoffrey Moncada. Retaining Modric’s leadership is seen as vital for Amorim as he looks to steady the ship.
The veteran midfielder is determined to remain a key figure rather than a mere squad player. Still feeling the sting of a disappointing close to last season - both with Milan, and Croatia following their early World Cup round of 32 exit against Portugal - he is driven to rewrite the script. With plans to retire from international duty after a farewell match on October 6, Modric will channel all his focus into leading AC Milan’s push for a return to the top of the game, aiming to end his storied career on a high.
Financial details and Real Madrid links
Despite turning 41 this coming September, Modric remains one of the most respected performers in Serie A. The financial terms of the agreement reflect his continued importance to the project at San Siro. According to reports in Italy, the midfield general has agreed to a salary package worth approximately €3.5 million, supplemented by performance-related bonuses. This commitment demonstrates Modric’s belief in the new direction under the current management and ownership.
Before putting pen to paper, there were persistent rumours that Modric might choose to hang up his boots or explore a coaching role elsewhere. There had been suggestions that there could be a backroom role on offer to him at his former club, Real Madrid, but he will now be remaining in Milan for at least one more year.
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What comes next?
The club also confirmed that there will be no change to his identity on the pitch, stating: "Luka Modric will continue to wear the number 14 shirt for AC Milan." The Croatian midfielder was a core figure under former manager Allegri last term, racking up 37 appearances in all competitions while contributing two goals and three assists. With his future now secured, the focus shifts to the upcoming pre-season schedule where Amorim will begin integrating his ideas.
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