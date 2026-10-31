Courage and ideas pay off. Perhaps not straight away, but in the long run. Amorim judges his players not by their past records or ages, but by what he sees day by day at Milanello. That has given 20-year-old Diawara an opportunity and his coach's trust. Alongside Gila, he limited Inter's threat down the flanks. Inter threatened from a cross just once, and a superb Maignan kept out Spence.

By fielding a midfield three with Musah instead of the usual midfield two, Amorim closed off Calhanoglu's passing lanes and space, with the former Atalanta player staying close to him. Musah also covered for Modric, freeing him to drift wide, create play and fashion goalscoring chances.

Talented players decide matches through their play. AC Milan have two in Rabiot and Moreira, and made the most of them by freeing them from excessive duties in transitions without the ball. Their connection, on and off the pitch, entertained and delighted AC Milan supporters. Cardinale celebrated in the stands and applauded the team. AC Milan can take the next step up.