AC Milan, Amorim: “We must be extremely clear with the fans: it will take time”

How does this derby compare with those in Manchester and Lisbon?

"I think it is a special match because it is played in the same city, and yesterday we saw the plans for the new stadium. It is a unique rivalry, but there is also a deep connection: two great teams in the same city sharing a stadium. I don't think you can find a situation like that anywhere else. It really is special. But matches of this kind... well, if we look at Portuguese culture, the feeling is the same: the sense of responsibility to win and the passion of the fans are very similar. The football culture here is closer to Portugal's. In England it is slightly different: the contest is fierce, but the spirit remains a little more sporting. Here you feel that Latin element that we also experience in Portugal, so I really think it will be a special match."

How are Gila, Rabiot and Moreira?

"They are ready to join the squad. We need to assess tomorrow morning whether they can start or what the game plan will be. Of course, I already have an idea, but we'll see tomorrow."

Have the team regained the energy they lacked on Wednesday?

"Everyone knows it is a special match, a special moment, and when you come to play it, the circumstances don't matter, whether you're tired doesn't matter. You have to go out there and perform at your best, and we will. As I said, I sensed it from the first minute of the match against Bologna, watching from the bench. We cannot lose a match like that. We cannot afford to concede two goals in two minutes. We can do much better, and there are lots of small details I have already discussed with the team. But since we returned from international duty three weeks ago, there has simply been no time to train. And I'm not saying other teams are in a different position; I'm talking about us: I feel there are many little things we are missing simply because we don't have time to address them in training. So it is not just a question of energy, although I noticed that too, because energy can also mask a lot of shortcomings. But there are so many aspects we need time to work on if we want to become a better team."