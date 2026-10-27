AC Milan, Amorim considers a surprise move: Cisse as a false nine with Goncalo Ramos rested

With so many players missing at Milan , Amorim faces a tough task managing two fixtures: tomorrow's match against Bologna and Saturday's against Inter at San Siro. Tomori is set to retain his place at right-back after his good performance against Udinese, with Pavlovic and De Winter forming the centre-back pairing. The only doubt is on the left, where Estupinan is ahead of the young Frenchman Diawara.