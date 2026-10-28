Adrien Rabiot is in talks with AC Milan over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June. An agreement looks likely. According to Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have agreed an extension with Christian Pulisic's entourage, with only the contracts left to sign. Gerry Cardinale wants to reach an agreement with the French midfielder by Christmas.
AC Milan, after Christian Pulisic, extend Adrien Rabiot’s contract: details of the agreement
The details of the agreement
Rabiot joined AC Milan on a permanent deal from Marseille in summer 2025 for a fee of less than €10 million. The Frenchman signed a contract until 30 June 2028 on a fixed base salary of around €5 million net, plus bonuses. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the extension should cover a couple of seasons, with the usual option for a further season. Rabiot is happy at AC Milan, but he wants to win. AC Milan's management and Amorim have given him assurances on that front. Amorim has made him central to the project since arriving. His mother Veronique, who looks after the former PSG and Marseille player's interests, still has some details to settle, but things are moving in the right direction. His salary should remain in line with his current one.
Numbers and leadership
Rabiot is sidelined with a calf problem but hopes to return for Saturday evening's derby against Inter at 20.45. AC Milan want him back too. He has scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists in 7 league matches for them this season, and has 10 goals and 9 assists in 42 appearances for the club overall. His contribution, charisma and leadership on the pitch are why Amorim does not want to be without him and Cardinale wants to continue working with him.
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