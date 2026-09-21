'Absolutely nothing' - Claude Makelele slams Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho for having no clear game plan

After losing 2-1 in the Madrid derby on Saturday, Real Madrid have dropped to fourth place on 15 points, just one point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, league leaders Barcelona sit top with a perfect 21 points heading into the international break.

The defeat has sparked frustration among fans and former players, especially considering the high expectations surrounding Mourinho returning to the dugout and a busy summer transfer window.

Speaking to ESPN, Makelele did not hold back. He expressed deep disappointment with how Mourinho has set up the team, suggesting there is a complete lack of tactical direction and cohesion.