"Absolutely brilliant": Heidenheim striker Eren Dinkci is full of praise for a Bayern Munich player

"Jonas Urbig kept that one out brilliantly," praised Dinkci, explaining: "I deliberately aimed it a bit higher so he couldn't get a hand to it. The fact that he saved it is incredible. Of course, I'm also blaming myself for the fact that it didn't go in."

Had Dinkci found the net, it might even have been enough for Heidenheim to claim all three points in Munich. The bottom-of-the-table side had taken a surprise lead in the 22nd minute through Budu Zivzivadze, and Dinkci added to that shortly afterwards with his third Bundesliga goal of the season.

Bayern, whose manager Vincent Kompany had initially rested several regulars—as he had done the previous week in the 4-3 win at Mainz—pulled one back shortly before the interval through a direct free-kick from Leon Goretzka. Kompany introduced Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Joshua Kimmich at the interval, and Goretzka levelled shortly before the hour.