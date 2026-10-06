"I have always upheld and reiterated two very simple principles, but ones that should never be taken for granted: respect for the rules, by everyone, and the autonomy of sport, in compliance with state law."





In a note on the appointment of Giovanni Malagò as commissioner of the FIGC, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, recalled that "CONI, through its bodies and in the exercise of its prerogatives, has taken its decisions on the FIGC being placed under administration, which fall entirely within the autonomy of the sporting system. There is a rule that has not been respected and a solution that has been identified by the sporting institutions, reaffirming their effectiveness".



