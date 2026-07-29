During a preparatory workshop for the 2026-2027 sporting season, Lekjaa told the meeting of professional league coaches and members of the National Technical Directorate that the domestic league is a different beast to previous eras, when Moroccan clubs were the main source of players for the national teams.

He explained that Morocco's recent participation in the World Cup in the United States laid this gap bare. The domestic league contributed just two reserve goalkeepers to the national team, while foreign clubs supplied the bulk of the internationals.

The core of the national teams, he added, now leans increasingly on graduates of the Mohammed VI Football Academy, alongside players plying their trade in the European leagues.

Lekjaa then turned his fire on the domestic competitions. League matches, he said, have become an arena for protests and mutual accusations over refereeing and the filing of complaints, rather than a stage for developing the technical level.

He also warned that mounting debts and financial deficits at the clubs have driven up the number of dispute files before the judicial and appeals committees. Their effects have reached FIFA, with the number of cases linked to Moroccan clubs continuing to rise.

The federation president offered no figures to illustrate the scale of the crisis he described, according to the report published by Radio Mars two days ago.

Read also: Announcement, deletion, then official confirmation: Zamalek ends John Edward's journey in a chaotic scene