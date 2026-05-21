The 23-year-old Greek attacker was on the verge of joining Stuttgart last summer, only for a spectacular last-minute twist to scupper the deal.
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A wild twist derailed the 2025 transfer that had been all but done: will VfB Stuttgart now re-enter the race for a former target?
According to Bild, PAOK have once again offered Konstantelias to VfB Stuttgart, and this time they are reportedly keen to sell their star player. The asking price of around 20 million euros is said to be too high for Stuttgart, and the club's sporting management currently sees no need for another attacker. That could change, however, if any players leave before the end of the transfer window.
PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis halted the transfer at the airport.
By 2025, Stuttgart had agreed terms with the player, and the two clubs had settled on a transfer fee of 20 million euros, with all details confirmed in writing. Konstantelias bid farewell to his teammates at the club's training camp in the Netherlands and travelled to the airport. The transfer collapsed at the last minute, however, when PAOK's Russian owner, Ivan Savvidis, abruptly called it off, reportedly fearing a backlash from angry supporters. During this period, some fans drove to the club's headquarters and threatened staff.
Ultimately, Konstantelias extended his contract, then valid until 2027, to 2029. "In this case, things didn't always go the way they usually do," said Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth after the deal fell through.
Although PAOK finished last season in a disappointing third place, Konstantelias still impressed, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists. The club's hierarchy is now said to be determined to sell him, yet this time the player is hesitating: with his first child due in August, he is reportedly keen to stay in Thessaloniki.