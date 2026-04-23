A surprise departure from Liverpool FC? The star player has reportedly already agreed terms with Juventus

The Brazilian’s departure would surprise many, as he only extended his expiring contract at Liverpool by 12 months, to 2027, in mid-March. Reports state that the club simply activated a pre-existing option to do so.

According to Moretto, Liverpool will assess their goalkeeping situation over the next few weeks before deciding whether to allow Alisson to depart. Fabrizio Romano links the 33-year-old with Juventus: he reports that the Bianconeri are pursuing a top-class goalkeeper for the summer and view Alisson as their prime target. The Brazilian is said to be open to a return to Italy, where he played for AS Roma from 2016 to 2018.

Out of respect for Liverpool, he first wants to hear the club’s plans for the near future. Romano adds that talks will take place soon to decide whether Liverpool intend to start with Alisson or his understudy Giorgi Mamardashvili next season.

The Reds signed the 25-year-old Georgian as Alisson’s long-term successor in 2024, and after a one-year loan back at Valencia CF, Mamardashvili finally joined the club last summer.