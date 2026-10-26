Cristiano Ronaldo has made Jorge Jesus's preliminary Portugal squad for the final two group-stage matches of the UEFA Nations League.

According to Portuguese website "O Jogo", the captain is joined by his two Al-Nassr teammates Joao Felix and Sámu Costa ahead of November's fixtures against Wales and Denmark.

Ronaldo's return to Jesus's plans carries real weight. Back in September he walked out of the national team camp on the eve of the clash with Denmark in the third round, following a row with the manager after being left out of the previous match against Norway in Oslo.