Goals from Lukas Kübler (19', 72') and Johan Manzambi (41') sparked wild celebrations among the Freiburg fans. Pau Victor replied for Braga (79'), who had to play almost the entire match with ten men after Mario Dorgeles's early red card (6'). Schuster's side leaned on their formidable home form; the Sport-Club have won all seven of their home matches in this Europa League campaign.

"We know what we're capable of," Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu told RTL before kick-off, predicting "a battle". SC Freiburg were without Yuito Suzuki. The Japanese forward had fractured his right collarbone during Sunday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Wolfsburg, so Schuster turned to veteran Nicolas Höfler in the starting line-up.

Spurred on by their vociferous fans, Freiburg immediately took control and were handed a numerical advantage after just six minutes. Dorgeles, who had scored Braga's late winner in the first leg, brought down Jan-Niklas Beste as the winger raced towards goal and was shown a straight red card by referee Davide Massa for a professional foul.

Rather than pressing forward, Braga resorted to time-wasting, and Freiburg's pressure eventually told: Kübler steered a poorly cleared cross towards the Portuguese goal; the ball ping-ponged between the right-back and an opponent before finding the net.

Freiburg kept pressing, building patiently and extending their lead: Manzambi cut in from the left and slotted the ball into the right-hand corner from 20 metres. The first-leg deficit was now overturned, although Freiburg survived a scare when Victor Gomez hit the post just before half-time (45+1).

Early in the second half, the Sport-Club pressed for the killer goal: Vincenzo Grifo struck the outside of the post (47'), Matthias Ginter's low drive skidded just wide (49'), and Braga keeper Lukas Hornicek pushed Manzambi's effort away from the corner (53').

Despite the deficit, Braga kept pushing: Jean-Baptiste Gorby (58') and Joao Moutinho (69') both came close to pulling one back. Kübler then headed in a fourth, and although the visitors briefly threatened a comeback, Freiburg saw out the win.