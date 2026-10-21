A striking response to his comparison with Yamal: has the time come for Doué to lead Paris's European dream?

Doué stayed calm after the win over Barcelona despite his standout display, refusing to frame the result as a statement to Europe's elite.

He said: "We are not sending any message, we are just continuing to work and win. Sometimes we won't win, and we will have to accept that, but we are winning now, and that is wonderful."

The Frenchman pointed to collective effort and defensive graft as the foundation, explaining: "I have always been used to defending, and you have seen that over the past two years. We all committed, and that is why we won."

His secret? Enjoyment and total commitment. "Enjoying it and giving everything we have, that is the recipe," he said.

Asked whether this was the finest spell of his career, he stayed guarded, insisting he still has plenty to work on. "I don't know if I'm living through the best period of my career. If you think I'm at my best when I score, then maybe. But there are many things I believe I need to improve."