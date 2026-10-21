A striking response to his comparison with Yamal: has the time come for Doué to lead Paris's European dream?

Désiré Doué saved another big performance for the big stage. The Paris Saint-Germain star was one of the standout names in the 4-2 win over Barcelona.
He had already dazzled by the same scoreline against Manchester City last week. On Tuesday, Doué stole the limelight again against the Catalans, confirming the striking progress he has made under Luis Enrique and his knack for deciding the biggest European nights.
Starting in the top clash, the Frenchman delivered a complete display of technical quality, physical superiority and sharp attacking movement. He drifted between the lines, found solutions for his teammates and tormented the Barcelona defence. No longer just a promising talent, he has become an influential figure in the Parisian plans.