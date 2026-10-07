A step on the road to Asia: how will Saudi Arabia benefit from their Gulf Cup 27 achievement?

Saudi Arabia are back on the podium after a 23-year wait, but they shouldn't settle for that, particularly given the Gulf Cup isn't an official tournament in its own right.

The real prize is the AFC Asian Cup, and the timing could hardly be better: Saudi Arabia host the next edition in January and February.

No Saudi side has lifted that trophy for 30 years. Their third and final triumph came in 1996, when they beat the UAE on penalties in the final.

Twice since then they have reached the final, and twice they have lost: to Japan in 2000, then to Iraq in 2007.

End that drought, though, and Saudi Arabia would become the most decorated team in the competition's history with 4 titles, drawing level with Japan, who currently stand alone at the top.