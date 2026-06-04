Incumbent Florentino Pérez is tempting voters with Ibrahima Konaté and José Mourinho, whilst his rival Enrique Riquelme is promising to sign Erling Haaland and Rodri. Ahead of Real Madrid's presidential elections, the two candidates are outdoing one another with "gifts" for a successful future. The election is due to take place on Sunday.
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A spectacular move and a massive transfer fee: Jose Mourinho is set to become Real Madrid's new manager – on one condition
Pérez, who triggered the extraordinary election with a confusing press conference, now plans to appoint former Real coach Mourinho as Álvaro Arbeloa's successor. He released a video showing the 63-year-old Mourinho in a Real shirt; the Portuguese simply says "yes".
On Thursday, Benfica informed the stock exchange that, should Pérez win the election, he "has the firm intention" of appointing Mourinho and has set a fixed compensation package of 15 million euros for the experienced coach, higher than the previously reported six million.
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Real Madrid: Enrique Riquelme promises fans Haaland and Rodri
Incumbent president Florentino Perez wants to sign former Bundesliga centre-back Konate on a free transfer from Liverpool.
Challenger Riquelme, however, is not content with free transfers. He aims to sign star striker Haaland from Manchester City, citing the player's desire to join Real, as he told Antena 3. Regarding midfielder Rodri, Riquelme stated, "He has a contract with Manchester City, which we must respect. However, we would begin talks as early as Monday."
Rodri could fill the defensive-midfield void and matches the club's profile. "If I become president, he will play for Real Madrid," Riquelme promised.