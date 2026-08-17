A real crisis: Álvarez sparks Atlético Madrid concern

Atletico Madrid have begun to realise that the Julian Alvarez situation could turn into a problem that goes far beyond simply Barcelona's insistence on signing him.

According to "Sport", Atleti's concern ahead of their La Liga opener against visitors Malaga runs deeper than whether Barca will come back with a fresh bid for Alvarez. It's about how far this saga might dent his form and his relationship with the Atletico fans.

Cadena SER made that clear across the latest episodes of Carrusel Deportivo, shining a light on an issue that could shape Atletico's entire season.

Publicly, Atletico hold a firm line on the future of their star. Behind the scenes, though, there is a logical unease about the situation that arose after Julian announced during the World Cup that he wanted to leave Madrid and fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona. He is still fighting for that move to this day, despite returning to training with Atletico.

The report said: "Atletico Madrid's main concern is not Barcelona. Atletico's main concern is the season that Julian will have, and whether all of this will affect him throughout the year, or how he can be helped to try to reverse this situation. This is the real and major concern for Atletico Madrid: will this situation affect Julian's level?".