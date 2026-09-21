Bernardo Silva has endured a turbulent start to life at Real Madrid since arriving in the last summer transfer window. The Portuguese joined on a free transfer from Manchester City, yet chances have been hard to come by under José Mourinho. It comes at a time when Los Blancos are wrestling with a string of problems since the campaign began.
A physical or tactical problem: why has Bernardo Silva disappeared?
A stumbling start: a clear paradox
Real Madrid were Bernardo Silva's priority. Mourinho had convinced him personally, phoning to lay out his vision for the future. Silva chose the Bernabeu over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, hunting a central role in a side chasing the biggest titles. Mourinho had asked for him by name, rating his versatility and experience as two crucial ingredients in rebuilding the midfield. The club duly confirmed the deal, handing him a two-season contract until 30 June 2028. His first weeks in the Spanish capital told a different story, though. He started only three matches, racking up just 282 minutes across six appearances without a single goal or assist, according to a report by Foot Mercato, which asked the pointed question in its headline: "Where has Bernardo Silva disappeared to?".
On his first start, Silva lined up in a midfield role alongside Federico Valverde before Mourinho pushed him further forward.
Turkey legend: this is Salah's "Leo" for those who understand
Mourinho reveals the problem: "he must develop"
Silva faces stiff competition in Real Madrid's midfield. With Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga all in contention, alongside Bellingham and Arda Güler, Mourinho has no shortage of options for setting up the middle of the park.
The Portuguese coach explained his player's limited involvement: "He arrived at the preparation period in a physical condition below the required level, and he has to develop."
Weeks passed, but the player's situation didn't change. Silva sat on the substitutes' bench during Real Madrid's win over Elche, then managed just eight minutes in the Madrid derby against Atlético, a game his side lost 2-1.
Read also: The full picture: why was Al-Juwair left out of Saudi Arabia's squad?
A physical or tactical problem?
The French website quoted the newspaper Sport summarising Bernardo Silva's situation, stating plainly: "He chose Real Madrid in search of a first-team place, but he has started only three matches." The irony runs deeper still, because Mourinho never saw Silva as a squad player or a mere supporting act. He signed him to meet the team's need for someone who could fill more than one position and adapt to different plans.
Deployed in the central midfield pairing by Mourinho, Silva also has the technical quality to play a more advanced attacking role. That flexibility is a genuine asset. Yet it may prove the very thing that complicates his situation. In a team where others have clearly defined roles and positions, Silva risks becoming the man the coach shuffles around to suit the demands of each match. His crisis, then, looks tied to the shifting order of Real Madrid's midfield rather than to any exile from Mourinho's plans.
Suspensions ruled out Silva, Camavinga and Guler and forced Mourinho to reshape his midfield against Inter, a sign that losing the Portuguese could quickly hurt the coach's options.
One question lingers. Can Bernardo Silva turn his versatility into a settled place in the starting XI, or is he destined to remain the ideal man to round out the line-up without ever becoming a priority?
Real Madrid sit fourth in the Spanish league on 15 points, six adrift of leaders Barcelona.
Read also: Because of Vinicius? Cucurella's "shock" deepens Real Madrid's dilemma
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting