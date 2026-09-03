Manchester City went into the summer transfer window intent on rebuilding their midfield after losing a string of big names, chief among them Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez. In came Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The English club saved their boldest move for the closing hours of the mercato. City sealed a deal for Argentina's Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for 125 million pounds sterling, matching the British transfer record.

For Manchester City, the signing carries a particular resonance. Fernandez reunites with his former Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, who knows the Argentine's potential and abilities inside out.