Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football points to one thing: the end of his career is near, most likely once the current season is done.
He may already have made that call. The announcement, though, will only come after he reaches 1,000 goals, the greatest achievement the "Madeira Rocket" dreams of before he hangs up his boots.
One thing could have delayed it all: the Portugal national team. Had Ronaldo insisted on carrying on until Euro 2028, roughly a year and a half away, the picture would look very different.
In that scenario, the Portuguese star would have seen out next season with Al-Nassr as normal, then bowed out at the European Championship in the summer of the year after next.
Ending the international journey leaves Ronaldo with just one target for the rest of his footballing career: that 1,000th goal. Reach it, and he will most likely announce his definitive retirement.