A lack of commitment, persistent rumours and telling remarks! Ole Book could soon be staring at BVB's biggest transfer headache of the summer

These comments inevitably invite scrutiny. From an athlete's perspective, Guirassy has merely stated the obvious. It's no secret that the 30-year-old, like most of his BVB teammates, is not exactly thrilled with the team's comfortable second-place finish.

Yet persistent transfer rumours have swirled around the Guinean for months, and of late they have been stoked with suspicious regularity. Last summer, after he scored 38 goals and provided nine assists—including the Club World Cup—en route to finishing as the Champions League's top scorer, the speculation was just as loud.

It also emerged that his contract, running until 2028, includes a release clause that lets him join a select group of elite clubs for a fixed €40 million fee. Yet, to date, no suitor from that top tier—think Real Madrid or Manchester City—has made a formal approach.