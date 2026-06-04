To his credit, Serhou Guirassy skipped the clichés and delivered a blunt assessment. "There haven't been any really great moments this season," the Borussia Dortmund striker recently told Sport1. He added that, for him, the reason was simple: "because we haven't won anything." Guirassy concluded, "When you play for Dortmund, you want to win titles."
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A lack of commitment, persistent rumours and telling remarks! Ole Book could soon be staring at BVB's biggest transfer headache of the summer
These comments inevitably invite scrutiny. From an athlete's perspective, Guirassy has merely stated the obvious. It's no secret that the 30-year-old, like most of his BVB teammates, is not exactly thrilled with the team's comfortable second-place finish.
Yet persistent transfer rumours have swirled around the Guinean for months, and of late they have been stoked with suspicious regularity. Last summer, after he scored 38 goals and provided nine assists—including the Club World Cup—en route to finishing as the Champions League's top scorer, the speculation was just as loud.
It also emerged that his contract, running until 2028, includes a release clause that lets him join a select group of elite clubs for a fixed €40 million fee. Yet, to date, no suitor from that top tier—think Real Madrid or Manchester City—has made a formal approach.
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Serhou Guirassy's departure would hit BVB hard.
Istanbul-based Fenerbahce are pushing hard to secure Guirassy's services, and the player is reportedly open to a move, just as he was last year. This sentiment is clear from his recent comments.
Sporting director Lars Ricken told Funke Mediengruppe what he had to say at this stage to keep all options open: "We have not received any offers for Serhou. Nor do we intend to let him go. He has impressively demonstrated his value to Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons."
With 60 goals and 15 assists from 96 competitive appearances, Guirassy has already left his mark at BVB. His departure, even for a transfer fee exceeding €40 million, would hit the club hard. Losing his goals would be costly, and the squad currently has few alternatives.
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Serhou Guirassy has yet to commit to BVB.
Borussia signed Fabio Silva last year to cushion the blow of Guirassy's departure. The club paid a hefty €22.5 million, yet the young forward showed limited finishing ability, contributing to ten goals (three goals, seven assists) in 39 matches. Maximilian Beier is not a classic No. 9 and has recently been deployed more often on the left wing, while Karim Adeyemi's future remains uncertain.
Because Guirassy has yet to show any commitment to BVB, the club's new sporting director, Ole Book, may soon face the biggest transfer puzzle of the summer.
Book recently acknowledged that Dortmund could start the new campaign without the striker: "With his goals, he is very, very important. It is neither our plan nor our starting point to let him go. Nevertheless, the same applies here: if exceptional offers come in, we will consider them."
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Ole Book must showcase his Elversberg creativity immediately.
In his first transfer window at BVB, Book must quickly showcase the same creativity he displayed at Elversberg, as there is plenty of work in both boxes. Borussia are expected to sign two more urgent reinforcements: a defensive midfielder who excels in build-up play and a playmaker to replace Julian Brandt.
The former role—potentially suited to the much-discussed 16-year-old talent Kennet Eichhorn of Hertha BSC—is seen as the higher priority. Nevertheless, according to a recent Sport Bild report, signing a new attacking midfielder is intended to persuade Guirassy to stay. According to the report, club officials met with the striker, outlined their plans, and stressed that Brandt's successor would create more chances for him.
The 28-cap international remains the subject of speculation, and that is unlikely to change soon: the window stays open for another three months, and past form suggests business will only heat up after the World Cup. Guirassy may well wait until then before deciding his future.
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The Guirassy affair and BVB's dramatic loss of face
Book has been preparing for this; rumours about new strikers and potential successors to Guirassy are rife. Yet the stakes could not be higher. Book cannot afford to miscalculate: on paper, the next first-choice striker must match Guirassy's output.
Ever-present super-sub Silva, who came off the bench a club-record 29 times last term, will be monitoring developments closely. His status at BVB even cost him a place in Portugal's World Cup squad, so if a new rival is drafted in straight after a Guirassy move, Book and Borussia could have further issues to address.