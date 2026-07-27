Football could be about to change one of its laws. English authorities have decided to trial an unprecedented measure aimed at ending one of the most controversial tactical ploys of recent years: exploiting a goalkeeper's injury to stop play, giving managers a chance to reorganise their teams or break the opponent's rhythm. Success in the experiment could pave the way for adoption worldwide in the coming seasons.
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A historic decision that will change the game: the Premier League ends the goalkeepers' trick
Official trial in England
The Premier League, the English Football League Championship, the Football Association, the National League and the Women's Super League have agreed to trial a new experiment after obtaining approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).
Tranmere against Rochdale in the preliminary round of the Carabao Cup will host its first outing. The Australian league is preparing a similar version, but with one difference: the team captain must always be the one to leave the pitch.
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How will the new rule work?
If the referee stops play to treat the goalkeeper and calls on the medical staff, the team's coach will have just 10 seconds to choose a player to leave the pitch for a full minute once play resumes.
The fourth official must be told the player's name within that window. Fail to make a choice and the team captain automatically leaves for one minute.
Substitute the injured goalkeeper, though, and the penalty no longer applies.
Tranmere against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup preliminary round on Saturday will be the first match to trial it.
According to the BBC, the Australian league will test a modified version of the rule under which the team captain must always leave the pitch.
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Why did the idea come about?
Over recent seasons, a familiar trick has crept into the game. Goalkeepers feign injury or call for treatment, buying time for the whole team to huddle round the coach for instructions, or simply killing an opponent's rhythm just as they hit their stride.
The tactic keeps drawing criticism. Leeds United coach Daniel Farke is among those to have hit out, accusing Gianluigi Donnarumma of exploiting the rules to stop play and break his side's momentum.
Closing the loophole, not punishing the coach
Organisers believe the new measure will act as a pre-emptive deterrent. Forcing the team to play with ten men for a minute makes the ploy far less worthwhile, particularly in the closing stages of matches.
The idea drew on the current rule that requires any outfield player treated off the pitch to stay off it for one minute before returning.
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Exceptions to the penalty
According to the BBC, a player will not have to leave the pitch in the following cases:
The goalkeeper confirms he does not require treatment and was not the reason for the stoppage in play.
A collision occurs between the goalkeeper and one of his own teammates.
An obvious injury means the goalkeeper needs immediate treatment.
The goalkeeper is bleeding.
He suffers a serious injury or a concussion that necessitates his substitution.
Will it become a global rule?
The British Broadcasting Corporation confirmed that officials will evaluate the new system during the season, with the council of the International Football Association Board set to study its results in its upcoming meetings.
If the trial proves successful, the game's lawmakers could adopt the rule permanently from the 2027-2028 season and apply it across competitions around the world.
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