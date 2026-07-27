If the referee stops play to treat the goalkeeper and calls on the medical staff, the team's coach will have just 10 seconds to choose a player from outside the pitch to leave the field of play for a full minute after play resumes.

He must give the fourth official the player's name within that time. If he makes no choice, the team captain will automatically leave for one minute.

Substitute the injured goalkeeper, though, and the team escapes this penalty.

Read also: A turning point that reopened the closed file: Real Madrid's confidence grows regarding Rodri

