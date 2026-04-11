When the BVB starting XI was read out ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Schlotterbeck’s name drew a mixed reaction: applause and whistles from the stands.
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"A highly volatile situation": BVB fans boo Nico Schlotterbeck following his contract extension
This move comes as a reaction to the terms of the 26-year-old international’s contract extension. Borussia Dortmund announced on Friday that, after tough negotiations, Schlotterbeck had extended his deal—set to expire in 2027—until 2031. However, the contract includes a release clause that can be activated this summer by selected clubs. The stipulated transfer fee is reported to lie between €50m and €60m.
Dortmund’s new sporting director, Ole Book, refused to discuss the terms before the Bayer game. He told Sky: “I think it’s very important that Nico has sent a clear signal that he wants to stay here and that he has extended his contract here. As already indicated, we will not comment on any contract details. That will remain the case because we have a very strong relationship of trust with the player. We’ve had good and substantive discussions, and I’m absolutely certain that Nico wants to stay with us for a very long time.”
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Hamann on Schlotterbeck: "It’s obvious he wants to move elsewhere."
Speaking to DAZN about the boos directed at Schlotterbeck, expert Sami Khedira said: “The clause itself, allowing him to leave early, isn’t even the worst part. It’s that it comes into effect this summer.” The 2014 World Cup winner explained: “If you extend your contract and then leave just three months later, nobody likes that—especially in an emotional arena like Dortmund. That’s why fans are furious and voicing their displeasure.”
He added that “communication” is now crucial to stabilise the situation, describing Schlotterbeck as “a decent bloke and a superb footballer”. The priority, Khedira concluded, is to ensure the former Freiburg man is not misrepresented, which could poison the atmosphere in the coming months.
Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann was critical: “He signed the contract because he doesn’t have a club right now. It’s clear he’d rather move somewhere he has a better chance of winning the league or the Champions League. I don’t understand why Dortmund agreed to a release clause that can be triggered just three months—ten weeks—after the contract is signed.”
He had already flagged the potential backlash: “I’m very curious to see how the fans react today, because this whole situation is extremely dangerous in my view, not just for the player, but also for the club.”
Nico Schlotterbeck’s performance statistics for BVB
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 156 10 18 26 3