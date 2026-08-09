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Ferencvaros v Real Madrid: Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

A highly difficult task: Guler puts Mourinho in a predicament

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The Turkish star turns the tables

Arda Güler is fast becoming one of Real Madrid's standout performers this pre-season, with the Turkish playmaker rediscovering his very best attacking form.

Quiet, steady steps define Real Madrid's build-up to the 2026-2027 campaign. A draw with Fiorentina exposed two very different sides of the team. Then came a 2-1 win over Hungary's Ferencváros yesterday, Saturday, and once again Güler made his mark.

  • Galvanising Real Madrid's attack

    He didn't score or assist either of Real Madrid's goals against the Hungarian side, yet the Turkish player left his fingerprints on both. The first came from his long corner, which reached Ceria before he teed up Mario Rivas to open the scoring.

    Güler's clever touch set up the second, slipping Federico Valverde into the perfect position. The Uruguayan midfielder then rolled it to Carlos Espí, who tucked it into the net.

    Creating chances was only part of his contribution. Güler drove Real Madrid's attack from the playmaker role, a position José Mourinho appears to be handing him through pre-season after a string of eye-catching displays.

    Bernardo Silva's introduction pushed Güler out to the right flank for a spell, but his natural home in Mourinho's plans looks to be behind the forwards. From there he was Madrid's most influential player. He fired the team's first dangerous effort, then whipped in a cross to Endrick that nearly ended in a goal. Three more shots followed, some drifting wide, others blocked by the defence.

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  • Is it a logical deserving?

    According to "AS" newspaper, if the league campaign were to begin tomorrow, Güler's current level would make his right to a starting spot hard to ignore. But the Turk knows the fight for minutes will be tougher than ever after Real Madrid's summer business.

    Nowhere is that battle fiercer than on the right. Diomande stands out as one of the leading candidates for the role. Brahim Díaz is waiting for his chance too, and Rodrygo is back from injury.

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  • Bellingham against Guler: a hugely difficult task for Real Madrid's 'gunner'

    The same newspaper confirmed that Mourinho had asked the Real Madrid board to provide players in every position, which leaves the fight for the playmaker role essentially between Guler and Bellingham.

    Should the English midfielder rediscover the form of his debut season, Guler's task becomes extremely difficult. His level dropped over the following two campaigns, though, sparking a debate over whether he deserves to keep his starting place regardless of his technical condition.

    Bellingham still ranks among Real Madrid's biggest stars. The club paid more than 100 million euros to sign him in 2024, and he impressed at the last World Cup, so he will be first in line to reclaim a starting spot the moment he reaches full fitness.

    The current circumstances hand Guler a clear advantage. He posted his best figures in a Real Madrid shirt last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 14 assists. Bellingham, meanwhile, will not begin the campaign in peak physical shape, which could give Guler a genuine chance to earn regular minutes through the first two or three rounds of the league.

    "AS" concluded: "Based on his current level, it will be difficult for Mourinho to ignore this 'cannon' at present, even if the question of finding the most suitable place for him in the Real Madrid line-up remains one of the most prominent dilemmas facing the Portuguese coach."

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