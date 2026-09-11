Ivorian star Yan Diomande is living on the fringes at Real Madrid. He makes every squad list and gets onto the pitch every time, yet he is still waiting for a first start.

Sport newspaper reported that Diomande has played five matches for a total of just 94 minutes. Those figures make the most expensive signing in Los Blancos' history an exception among the 10 biggest deals in world football.

Real Madrid paid Leipzig 125 million euros, with a further 15 million euros agreed in incentives and variables.

On the fixed value alone, Diomande sits eighth on the list of the most expensive signings in history, level with Bradley Barcola. Meet all the agreed objectives and the deal would climb to 140 million euros. Set against the guaranteed prices of the other transfers, that would have placed him fifth, behind Alexander Isak.

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