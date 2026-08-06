FIFPRO have launched a broadside at FIFA officials, insisting that scrapping the World Cup privatisation project does nothing to end the crisis. If anything, it exposes a deep flaw in governance.

In a statement published on its official website, FIFPRO argued that the U-turn was inevitable. Yet it does not erase the fact that football's world governing body had drawn up a plan that would have permanently changed the ownership and governance of the World Cup.

What happened, the federation said, amounts to more than a governance failure. It represents a serious misuse of the FIFA president's powers.

The statement issued after the FIFA meeting in Rabat also drew criticism. FIFPRO felt it dodged the heart of the crisis, reducing it instead to "procedures and means of communication" that need improving, even as FIFA admitted mistakes had been made.

FIFA's claim that everything was done "in accordance with the international federation's regulatory framework" offers no defence, the statement went on. It reads as a direct indictment of the current governance system, one that allows projects of this scale to be cooked up in complete secrecy and hidden from those they affect until they are leaked.