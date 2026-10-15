Lisandro Martinez is at loggerheads with Manchester United after publicly criticising the club's sporting management, and the Argentine centre-back's future at Old Trafford now hangs in the balance.

The defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League was the trigger. Martinez took aim at United's sporting director and demanded more signings so the team can compete for the major titles. The club's hierarchy were not impressed.

A day later, with the row in full swing, the Argentine posted a statement on his social media accounts explaining his words and attempting to cool the temperature.

He admitted he had spoken out of anger and frustration. But he insisted his aim was to demand the ambition he believes United need to get back into the title race.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that Martinez's contract runs until the summer of 2027 with the option of a further season. He has no intention of taking it up, and Spain could be his next stop.

"The Athletic" claim the Argentina international would favour a move to Spain should he leave Manchester United.