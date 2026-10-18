Football Italia, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, report that correcting course has become urgent, with Allegri's future at the head of Napoli's coaching staff under threat if he can't get a positive result from the next two matches.
First up are Norway's Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday in the Champions League, a game seen as decisive given Napoli's precarious continental position. Their opponents have form at this level, too: Bodo/Glimt knocked out Serie A champions Inter over both legs of the Champions League play-off last season.
Roma follow on Saturday 24 October at the Diego Armando Maradona, another awkward test against a side in good nick. Results are sliding and the margin for recovery is thin. Allegri's season at Napoli could be decided inside seven days, with reports pointing to a growing risk of the sack.
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