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Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
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A devastating attack, but: will Salem Al-Dawsari stay with Al-Hilal?

S. Al-Dawsari
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
C. Summerville
G. Martinelli
O. Watkins
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
Brazil
England

The Tornado on a difficult mission

Al-Hilal have radically reshaped their attacking line during the summer transfer window. Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, Englishman Ollie Watkins and Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli all arrived in three deals that ramped up the competition up front, coinciding with the departures of Malcom and Karim Benzema, while Salem Al-Dawsari continues his recovery in preparation for a return to the pitch.

Salem faces a difficult question when he comes back. Not about his ability to make a difference, but about the place he can occupy within a system that now boasts young, quick names moving at a high tempo.

 The gap between the new attackers and the Al-Hilal captain has become clear, whether in speed, energy or the ability to make decisions in tight spaces. That forces the player to think about his role in the side rather than simply chasing a starting spot.

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  • Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Summerville and Mendes: new standards within Al-Hilal's attack

    This isn't about the value of Salem Al-Dawsari or his history. It's about the physical and technical demands modern football imposes.

     Take Summerville. He has blistering pace, the burst to break forward and the engine to carry the ball over long distances. Sultan Mandash offers something else again, a live option in transition who can retain possession and slice through opposition lines.

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    At this tempo, Salem may struggle to match the group week in, week out, not least given his age compared with the rest of the attacking options. That says nothing about his role being finished. 

    Quite the opposite. His experience, intelligence and knack for deciding matches could make him one of Al-Hilal's most important weapons off the bench.

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    Martinelli: Salem's direct rival

    Martinelli's arrival, above all, reshapes Salem Al-Dawsari's equation. The Brazilian occupies almost the same position and brings the physical and technical attributes that make him a strong candidate to start. 

    Pace, direct bursts, the knack of breaking through and playing at a high tempo: these hand Martinelli a clear edge in certain areas.

    Over on the opposite wing, Summerville stands out as one of the standout options, while Watkins gives Inzaghi an out-and-out striker who offers movement and pressing. 

    Al-Hilal now boast a young, fast attacking line. Competition for places won't be easy, and Salem in particular faces a tough test to reclaim his spot.

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    Where does Salem stand among these names?

    None of this diminishes Salem's value, but it speaks to a new reality within the team. Somerville and Martinelli offer a high tempo in transitions, while Salem enjoys greater experience and intelligence in managing matches, alongside his ability to make decisions in decisive moments.

    The problem lies elsewhere. Al-Hilal, under Inzaghi's leadership, want a team capable of pressing and switching quickly between defence and attack. Those physical demands make competition harder for the player as he advances in age.

    For this reason, Salem may find it difficult to permanently secure a starting position, especially if Martinelli enters the season at the level expected of him. That does not mean he has lost his value. His role may simply become different, and more important, in certain scenarios.

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  • The Al-Hilal legends taught the lesson before

    Al-Hilal's own history offers proof that a legend can go from guaranteed starter to a leader who makes the difference off the bench. 

    Sami Al-Jaber and Yousef Al-Thunayan both spent phases on the substitutes' bench. Their standing within the team never suffered. They would come on in the moments when Al-Hilal needed their experience and character.

    This is the model that may suit Salem Al-Dawsari best in the coming period. A place on the bench does not mean his value has dropped. It could turn him into a ready weapon when opponents' defences tire and Al-Hilal need someone who knows how to kill off a match or change its direction.

  • Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The decision now lies with Salem

    Salem Al-Dawsari is no ordinary squad player fighting for minutes. He is one of Al-Hilal's greatest legends of the modern era, and his success in the coming phase may hinge largely on how he handles change.

    Should he want to carry on for years while demanding a start in every match, the task looks extremely difficult with Martinelli, Somerville and others in the way.

    Read also: from the heart of Al-Hilal: a golden piece of advice to reshuffle Al-Ahli's cards

     Accept the idea of evolving with the years, though, and the picture changes. Become a leader who guides the team from the bench before coming on when Inzaghi needs him, and his influence could last far longer.

    Al-Hilal now boast a faster, fiercer attack, and Martinelli looks the likeliest candidate to claim the left wing. Yet Salem's presence need not contradict that strength. It can feed it in a different way.

    Perhaps the question is not whether Salem Al-Dawsari will stay at Al-Hilal. The closest answer is yes. The harder question is the role he plays. A starter resisting the competition of a new generation, or a legend who knows when to sit and when to come on and change the game?

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Al Shabab
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Al Hilal
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