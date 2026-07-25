Pep Guardiola's decision to turn down the Italy job was about far more than one man's career move. It laid bare the problems that have dogged the Azzurri for years, and reopened the questions over why one of the world's greatest teams has slipped so far, missing out on the World Cup for a third time running.
The Italian Football Federation had made Guardiola their first-choice candidate to lead the national side, banking on the Spaniard to restore lost prestige. He said no. Attention then shifted towards other, less glamorous options.