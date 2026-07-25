Anyone who understands Guardiola's philosophy knows he won't take on a project without the right tools to deliver it. The Spanish coach leans on the quality of his players, their ability to keep the ball and control the tempo of a match, and that demands footballers of exceptional skill above all else.

Italy's current reality tells a very different story. The talent has thinned out, and Serie A no longer produces the same number of players capable of leading a modern footballing project. That makes applying Guardiola's ideas an extremely complex task.

His greatest successes have never come by accident. They arrived with exceptional generations, starting with the Barcelona of Xavi, Iniesta and Messi, running through a star-studded Bayern Munich, and reaching Manchester City, where he got everything he wanted in signings and resources.