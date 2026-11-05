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كريستيانو رونالدو - Cristiano Ronaldo - Kooora OnlyKooora
GOAL
Translated by

A decision that came far too late: the secrets behind Cristiano Ronaldo's surprise retirement

Originals
C. Ronaldo
Portugal
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

Madeira's rocket ends his journey with the Brazil of Europe

Next matches
ALH

ALH

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

POR

POR

UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

DEN

DEN

This was more than the end of an international career. It was a farewell to a man whose name runs through the greatest chapters of Portuguese football, a player who carried his country's dreams on his shoulders for more than two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo shattered records and refused to surrender to time. Now he has finally reached the station that had long been drawing near, ending his journey in the Portugal shirt at 41 and leaving behind a legacy that is hard to replicate.

Behind this surprising decision lies a long tale of challenges, calculations and perhaps reasons that have yet to come to light.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-DEN-POR-TRAININGAFP

    Jesus crisis: the spark that hastened the end of the international journey

    A bitter row between Cristiano Ronaldo and his compatriot Jorge Jesus, now head coach of the Portugal national team, has cast a long shadow over the captain's international future. Technical disagreements spilled into a public confrontation. It ended with the Portuguese star walking out of his country's camp, and he later revealed his intention to end his international career after the current break.

    Read also: Why did Al-Ahli Saudi backtrack on sacking Bozidar Bandovic?

    It all started when Jesus left Ronaldo on the substitutes' bench for the entire match against Norway. The coach had told him he could expect around 30 minutes, only to back away from fielding him for tactical reasons.

    Ronaldo felt his coach had broken the agreement between them. The dispute then escalated after Jesus spoke to the media in a way that did not match what the pair had settled during a private meeting.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-DEN-PORAFP

    Preserving the legacy

    Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to end his international career appears to go beyond recent disputes. It is also about protecting the historic image he has built in the Portugal shirt across more than two decades.

    The Portuguese legend has achieved extraordinary things with his country. He won the 2016 European Championship, lifted the UEFA Nations League twice, in 2019 and 2025, and became the all-time top scorer in international football with 146 goals.

    At 41, Ronaldo knows that staying on the pitch brings mounting physical and technical challenges. He perhaps does not want his final years with the national team to become a spectacle far removed from the player the world has grown used to watching.

    International retirement, then, may be his attempt to end the journey on his own terms, while preserving a legacy few players will ever come close to matching.

  • Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Ronaldo realised the truth!

    At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo no longer carries the physical powers that let him dominate for so many years. His technical level, too, lacks the consistency and impact he delivered at his peak.

    He can still score and swing a match, but competing at the very top gets harder with age. That reality may have pushed him to rethink his international future.

    The Portugal captain has perhaps grasped that the road ahead won't be easy, and that he can no longer offer what he once gave his national team. The competition is fiercer and a new generation is coming through.

    Seen that way, walking away from the national team could be an attempt to end his international journey before his image fades any further. It would leave the door open for rising talents to shoulder the responsibility and keep writing Portugal's history.

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  • Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Conserving energy for one last dream

    Ronaldo still has one exceptional target in his sights before the curtain falls on his career: his 1000th goal. Reach it, and he'd become the first player in football history to hit that legendary mark.

    Now approaching his 42nd year, he has to guard his physical condition and manage his workload more carefully than ever. Playing on at the highest level demands it.

    Ending his international career could form part of that plan. Walking away from Portugal would conserve his energy, sharpen his focus on club football and cut the burden of travel and international fixtures, buying him more time to chase the dream of a thousand goals.

    He has won almost everything in the Portugal shirt. Now the legend appears ready to steer what remains of his career towards the one number that could make his ending even more remarkable.

  • FBL-POR-RONALDOAFP

    A decision long overdue

    Ronaldo had been expected to end his international career after the 2022 World Cup, especially following the quarter-final exit against Morocco, one of the most difficult moments of his journey with the Portugal national team.

    The Portuguese star refused to accept the end. He insisted on continuing, believing he could offer more in his country's shirt and, above all, lift the 2026 World Cup.

    That decision confirmed his desire to postpone retirement, and it bore fruit. He kept breaking records and helped Portugal win the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

    Now, after additional years of service and with his 42nd birthday approaching, Ronaldo seems closer to the conviction that the time has come to close the international chapter of his career, having given his national team more than many expected.

Next matches
ALH

ALH

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

POR

POR

UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

DEN

DEN