Al-Ittihad's stands turned into an arena of protest against German coach Jens Wissing after the team collapsed at home to the UAE's Al-Ain, going down to a heavy 4-1 defeat. The match laid bare technical problems that angered the fans, and they wasted no time aiming sharp criticism at the manager once the final whistle blew.
The scoreline alone did not spark the fury. It was the way the Dean folded against their opponent, and the technical decisions Wissing made during the match, that opened the door to questions over his ability to lead the team in the period ahead. Those questions carry extra weight given the importance of the competition in the AFC Champions League Elite.