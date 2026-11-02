Al-Ittihad's defeat sparked fury among their supporters on "X", where fans tore into Fessing's handling of the game. Some went further still, branding him a "criminal" in protest at his in-match decisions and the choices he leaned on.

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The starting line-up drew its share of anger too. Fans called for Nigerian George Ilenikhena to be handed a bigger role in the matches ahead, with many wanting him in the XI as an attacking option they believe deserves a greater chance to make a difference.

One demand rang louder than the rest, though: sack the German coach. A broad section of the fanbase felt the display against Al-Ain warranted urgent intervention from the board rather than letting the current situation drag on.