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Al Ittihad v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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A dark night: Al-Ittihad fans demand Vising's dismissal after the Al-Ain scandal!

Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain
Al Ittihad
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
J. Wissing
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Germany

A huge shock

Next matches
ITT

ITT

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

NEO

NEO

ALW

ALW

ADNOC Pro League

08 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

Al-Ittihad's stands turned into an arena of protest against German coach Jens Wissing after the team collapsed at home to the UAE's Al-Ain, going down to a heavy 4-1 defeat. The match laid bare technical problems that angered the fans, and they wasted no time aiming sharp criticism at the manager once the final whistle blew.

The scoreline alone did not spark the fury. It was the way the Dean folded against their opponent, and the technical decisions Wissing made during the match, that opened the door to questions over his ability to lead the team in the period ahead. Those questions carry extra weight given the importance of the competition in the AFC Champions League Elite.

  • Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Scathing criticism and demands for the coach's departure

    Al-Ittihad's defeat sparked fury among their supporters on "X", where fans tore into Fessing's handling of the game. Some went further still, branding him a "criminal" in protest at his in-match decisions and the choices he leaned on.

    Read also.. Video: Al-Ain gives Al-Ittihad a taste of Al-Nassr's cup in the AFC Champions League Elite

    The starting line-up drew its share of anger too. Fans called for Nigerian George Ilenikhena to be handed a bigger role in the matches ahead, with many wanting him in the XI as an attacking option they believe deserves a greater chance to make a difference.

    One demand rang louder than the rest, though: sack the German coach. A broad section of the fanbase felt the display against Al-Ain warranted urgent intervention from the board rather than letting the current situation drag on.

  • Kaku opens the scoring: Al Ain complete their four-goal haul in the 90th minute

    Al-Ittihad's troubles began early. Alejandro Romero "Kaku" fired Al-Ain ahead in the 17th minute with a superb strike, and Rafael Rodriguez doubled the Emirati side's lead in the 42nd minute, piling pressure on the hosts before the break.

    Al-Ittihad came out fighting after the interval. Marwan Al-Sahafi pulled one back in the 53rd minute, finishing off a Houssem Aouar pass, but Al-Ain restored their two-goal cushion just five minutes later when Al-Ittihad defender Yan Carlo Simic turned the ball into his own net in the 58th minute.

    With Al-Ameed chasing another goal, Al-Ain won a penalty in the 90th minute. Matias Palacios tucked it away for the fourth, and the visitors sealed it four goals to one.

  • Tokyo Verdy v Gamba Osaka - J.LEAGUE MEIJI YASUDA J1 100 YEAR VISION LEAGUE Playoff Round 2nd LegJ.LEAGUE

    Vicente Moreno faces a tough test to win back the trust of the Al-Ittihad fans

    Al Ain moved clear at the top of the West Group in the AFC Champions League Elite, raising their tally to 12 points. Al-Ittihad stayed on 4 points in ninth, a painful home defeat leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

    The result piles pressure on Fessing. It isn't just the heavy loss. It's the widening gap between what the fans want and what the team delivers on the pitch.

    Some supporters want him sacked. Others demand he changes his technical choices. Either way, the upcoming fixtures will shape his future at Al-Ittihad.

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Next matches
ITT

ITT

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

NEO

NEO

ALW

ALW

ADNOC Pro League

08 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA