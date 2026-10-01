Jorge Jesus didn't drop Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal's starting line-up as a passing tactical tweak. What followed, the Portuguese star's fury and then his exit from the camp, raised questions that stretch far beyond the national team. Jesus, after all, is the very man who shared one of the most successful spells of Ronaldo's career at Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr.
Only months ago the pair were celebrating titles and victories together in Riyadh. Now Jesus is the coach who sends Ronaldo to the bench, then insists the forward won't shift his thinking or his decisions.
On the surface the crisis belongs to the national team. Its echo, though, may well reach Al-Nassr, especially if Jesus's boldness becomes a precedent that works in favour of the club's current coach, Australian Ange Postecoglou.