A crisis threatens the comeback... A dire situation puts Barcelona’s dream against Atlético in jeopardy

Barcelona are preparing for a challenging away trip to Atlético Madrid next Tuesday, the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Waryah Riyadh Metropolitano Stadium.

The Catalans must overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit at the Camp Nou if they are to reach the last four.

A three-goal victory is required if the Catalans are to reach the last four of a tournament they last conquered in 2015.

However, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick must resolve a significant dilemma before this eagerly awaited encounter with their fierce rivals.