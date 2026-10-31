Ruben Amorim admitted that his first taste of the Derby della Madonnina turned out nothing like he had expected, after leading Milan to a 3-1 victory over Inter this Saturday evening, in the tenth round of Serie A.

Yet he warned the Rossoneri faithful against believing the road ahead was suddenly paved with wins.

The result handed Amorim a huge lift just days after a chastening 2-4 defeat on home soil to Bologna. Milan tore out of the blocks against their rivals, racing into a two-goal lead inside the first 10 minutes.

Diego Moreira lit up the occasion. He curled home a free kick and teed up both Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot, while Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back with a header from a Hakan Calhanoglu corner.