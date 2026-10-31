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AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A cinematic ending that scares him: Amorim warns Milan despite toppling Inter

Match
AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
R. Amorim
Italy
Portugal

A realistic message

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Ruben Amorim admitted that his first taste of the Derby della Madonnina turned out nothing like he had expected, after leading Milan to a 3-1 victory over Inter this Saturday evening, in the tenth round of Serie A.

Yet he warned the Rossoneri faithful against believing the road ahead was suddenly paved with wins.

The result handed Amorim a huge lift just days after a chastening 2-4 defeat on home soil to Bologna. Milan tore out of the blocks against their rivals, racing into a two-goal lead inside the first 10 minutes.

Diego Moreira lit up the occasion. He curled home a free kick and teed up both Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot, while Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back with a header from a Hakan Calhanoglu corner.

  • Amorim reveals the secret behind the victory over Inter

    Amorim told DAZN: "I was pleased with many things. We started the match very well, and they are extremely strong in the air, but we changed the way we approached the game, and I think we are improving compared to other matches."

    "In the second half we kept the ball, and we were very good at that, and Luka Modric helped us a lot. It wasn't an amazing match, but it was an amazing night for our fans, and it was important to win after what happened on Wednesday so we can move forward," he added. The Portuguese coach singled out the returning players who had missed the Bologna clash. "It was a completely different match and a different approach. I felt that the team was angry about the previous result, but we have to be honest, Gila, Moreira and Rabiot made a big difference, not only with their quality, but also with their characteristics and the way we work in training."

    Video: a glaring refereeing error in the Milan and Inter derby

  • A derby unlike any previous experience

    Amorim called the atmosphere at the San Siro, in his first derby in charge, an exceptional experience. "The atmosphere is amazing, and the passion is completely different from any derby I have experienced before," he said.

    "I am very happy for the players, and the fans have gained greater confidence in the project," he continued.

    Realism tempered the celebration for the former Manchester United manager. "We will live great nights like this, and we will also go through bad times like the Bologna match. This is part of the process," he added.

    "It is impossible to change everything in one day," he explained. "I am very happy and proud of my players, but I am already thinking about the next match."

    Read also: After targeting Karl, Ballack launches a counterattack against Bayern Munich

  • End of the Top Gun film: the wingman dies!

    Amorim also addressed the ambition of club owner Gerry Cardinale to challenge for the Serie A title, insisting the ultimate goal is to reclaim the Scudetto.

    He said: "We will become a very good team, but it will take time. The goal is always, as Mr Cardinale said, to win the Scudetto, but we have to be honest, it will be very difficult to win the title in the first year."

    Turning sarcastic, he nodded to Cardinale's favourite film, Top Gun: "We will fight in every match, and our goal at Milanello is to return to winning the Scudetto. It's a great film, but in the first part the wingman died, so I will try to focus more on the second part."

    Read also: Video: from another era: Milan recalls the memory of the 1949 derby

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Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC