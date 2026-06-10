A change of heart for Vincent Kompany: could FC Bayern Munich now command a massive transfer fee for Alphonso Davies?

Should he leave Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown is being lined up as a ready-made replacement. Reports claim Bayern have already agreed terms with the Germany international, although talks between FCB and SGE are still ongoing.

Frankfurt are holding out for around €60 million, while the German record champions hope to pay slightly less. The 22-year-old has so far brushed off the speculation while focusing on the World Cup with the DFB squad: "It doesn't affect me," he said. "My focus is entirely on the national team, and I'm looking forward to being part of the World Cup."

According to Sport Bild, though, Brown views a switch to Kompany and Bayern as his preferred option; he has no interest in moving to other suitors such as Real Madrid, Arsenal or Manchester City this summer. The report adds that Kompany has tracked the forward for years and tried to sign him while managing Burnley.

Bayern are said to have opened talks with Brown's camp even before the winter break; his display in Frankfurt's 0-3 loss to Munich in October 2025 reportedly left a lasting impression on the Bayern hierarchy. On that October afternoon, Brown went toe-to-toe with Michael Olise and contained the exceptional Munich attacker just as he had silenced Lamine Yamal in the Champions League meeting with Barcelona.