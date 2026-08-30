Al-Misehal confirmed that the Saudi national team's result at the 2026 World Cup was one of the main reasons that pushed him to leave his post. He had hoped to surpass the achievement of the 2022 World Cup, but once the tournament ended he found that goal out of reach.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, as reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, he said: "I always used to tell myself that the 2026 World Cup should surpass what was achieved in 2022, and after the World Cup ended I found that the goal had not been reached, so I preferred there to be new blood, and the national team's result at the World Cup was one of the main reasons for my departure."

Read also: "He will lie as always": Ziyech raises the stakes in his dispute with the Wydad president