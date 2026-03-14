Barça president Joan Laporta blames the player’s agent and former Barça professional Ivan de la Peña for the departure of star player Dro Fernandez from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the winter, believing him to be the mastermind behind the move.
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"A backstabbing move by the bald guy": A transfer by FC Barcelona has left Joan Laporta furious
"What happened with Dro was a betrayal. If it had happened with Jorge Mendes (a well-known agent to numerous stars, ed.), it couldn’t have gone the way it did with the bald one. It was a disgrace and a backstabbing move," Laporta lashed out at Jijantes de la Pena, who played for FC Barcelona from 1990 to 1998 and again from 2000 to 2001: "He is an agent because of his past at Barcelona; he had a special relationship with the club, and I considered it a backstabbing move." De la Pena coaches two other current Blaugrana professionals, Gavi and Eric Garcia.
Laporta continued: "We have built a pragmatic relationship with the PSG president. More money was spent to maintain friendly relations with Barcelona – and for that I am grateful. I felt sorry for Hansi. He (Dro) was given a role in the first team at the expense of players who deserved it more, because Barcelona had invested more in them."
Hansi Flick 'disappointed' by Fernandez's move
Fernandez had expressed his desire to leave during the last transfer window – and shortly afterwards, this wish was granted with a move to PSG. The Parisian club triggered his release clause, which stood at just over six million euros. Barcelona had previously tried to extend his contract – which was actually valid until 2027 – at any cost, but were unsuccessful. Borussia Dortmund are also said to have shown interest in the 18-year-old in the meantime.
Immediately after the move, Laporta made his displeasure clear: “Surprisingly, his agent informed us that we could not go through with what we had agreed.” Manager Hansi Flick was also far from happy: “I loved Dro, so naturally I’m disappointed. But that’s football. We have to respect this decision. I’m disappointed. He knows it, but I really loved this lad. He had a great future here too. He made a different decision. I respect it; that’s football.”
Since his move, Fernandez has played six competitive matches for the reigning Champions League winners, spending a total of 221 minutes on the pitch. The attacking midfielder’s contract with PSG runs until 2030.
Dro Fernandez: Statistics for PSG in the 2025/26 season
Games 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 221