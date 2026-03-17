Inter star has heart set on Barcelona transfer as Serie A side plan summer sale

Under contract with the Nerazzurri until 2028, the defender and the club have agreed to hold formal discussions regarding his future once the current campaign concludes. However, he has already been heavily swayed by the interest coming from Catalonia, indicating that La Liga is his absolute preferred destination should he leave Italy. Bastoni is well aware of the long-standing interest from the Blaugrana, who have checked on his availability on several occasions. His clear desire to test himself in Spain is expected to play a major role in negotiations.