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5 things that make the next Gulf Cup title "Saudi"!

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What awaits Saudi Arabia?

As the Gulf Cup edges closer, the calculations begin and the predictions shift. But the twenty-seventh edition looks different for Saudi Arabia, who enter the tournament amid a set of factors that could hand them an important edge in the race for the title.

Saudi Arabia will not play "Gulf 27" as a side merely hoping to escape the group stage. They arrive before their own fans and on home soil, with a squad carefully picked by Georgios Donis and a new generation itching to prove itself after the major changes that have reshaped the team of late.

Football, of course, stays open to every possibility. Yet five things in particular mark Saudi Arabia out as one of the leading candidates to compete for the Gulf Cup, and perhaps to reclaim it after a long absence.

  • Home advantage and the crowd: an extra Saudi weapon

    The first factor working in Saudi Arabia's favour is home soil. Jeddah hosts the "Gulf 27" competition from 23 September until 6 October, with matches split between the King Abdullah Sports City "Al-Inma" stadium and the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City.

    Crucially, Saudi Arabia play all three of their group-stage matches at the Al-Inma stadium. They open against Kuwait on 23 September, then face Oman on 26 September, before rounding off the first round against Iraq on 29 September.

    Read also: Donis and the lost promise: will he surprise the Saudi fans with a different identity?
    That schedule hands the hosts a clear edge. They know the pitch, they know the atmosphere, they avoid travelling between cities, and they can count on their fans behind them. All of it could prove decisive in the biggest matches.

    Saudi Arabia have been here before. They lifted the Gulf Cup title on home soil in 2002, topping the group without defeat. Home turf and home support remain one of the fondest memories in their history at the tournament.

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    Donis has the opportunity to build a new national team

    The second factor concerns manager Georgios Donis, who enters the tournament with a squad that looks very different from the names that featured for the national team at the 2026 World Cup.

    Saudi Arabia named 26 players, leaving out several faces the fans have grown used to seeing. Salem Al-Dawsari and Saud Abdulhamid missed the cut, along with a number of other players from the 2026 World Cup. In their place, a group of new faces earned their chance.

    Donis now has a blend of experience and youth at his disposal. Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Hammam Al-Hammami, Rayan Hamed, Mohammed Mahzari and Zakaria Hawsawi bring the fresh energy, while Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Kanno, Hassan Al-Tambakti and Firas Al-Buraikan offer the international nous.

    This tournament could prove an important step in building a new national team. The new players arrive with a strong drive to prove themselves, and the experienced ones know it represents a chance to return the Saudi national team to the winners' podium.

  • A clear path

    Saudi Arabia's group is anything but kind. The draw threw them in with Iraq, Oman and Kuwait, teams steeped in history and rich in Gulf tournament experience.

    The picture, though, looks clear enough for Donis and his players. They know all three opponents, and the fixture list lets them build into the tournament step by step. Kuwait come first, then Oman, before a final-round clash with Iraq.

    That meeting with Iraq could prove the biggest of the lot, both for the standings and on a technical level. But it arrives after two matches in which the Saudis can settle their position early and buy themselves room to manage the third fixture.

    A tough group, then, need not be an obstacle. It might just be the making of them, sharpening their focus from the first whistle rather than easing them through soft games before a brutal test in the knockouts.

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  • المنتخب السعودي الأولمبي تحت 23 عامًا Saudi National Team's X Official Account

    The title is no stranger.

    When it comes to the Gulf Cup, Saudi Arabia carry a history that keeps them ever-present in the tournament's calculations, even if the title has eluded them for a long time.

    Three times the Saudis have lifted the trophy, in 1994, 2002 and 2003, and they have finished runners-up on several other occasions. That is proof of a side who consistently reach the latter stages.

    The most striking detail? Their last title came more than two decades ago. Saudi Arabia won "Gulf 16" in Kuwait in 2003, topping the tournament with 14 points and no defeats, a third crown in their history and a second in a row.

    "Gulf 27" now hands them a fresh chance to end that long wait, and the tournament returns to Saudi soil. A fourth title suddenly looms large in the minds of the fans and the national team.

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    A generation that wants to write a different story

    Perhaps the fifth factor is the one most connected to the psychological state of the Saudi national team's players, as the new squad includes a large number of players seeking to prove themselves at international level.

    Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Ziyad Al-Johani, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Hammam Al-Hammami and Sultan Mandash hand Dunis a wealth of options. The team also keeps hold of experienced heads to steady the group, among them Al-Owais, Kanno, Al-Tambakti, Al-Buraikan and Al-Hamdan.

    The absence of some prominent names raises the stakes for those who are involved. Any player handed a chance knows the tournament could be one of the most important stages at the start of his journey with the senior side, and that breeds fierce competition within the group.

    None of these factors guarantees the title. Gulf tournaments have always thrown up surprises and razor-thin margins between the sides. Yet the combination of home turf and home fans, a fresh squad, a coach determined to build something different, a strong history in the competition and huge motivation across the group means Saudi Arabia head into "Gulf 27" with more than one reason to dream of a fourth cup.

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