4 time bombs awaiting Flick at Barcelona

Barcelona have flown out of the blocks this season. Hansi Flick's side have swept aside everything in their path, producing football of the highest order. That form carried them into the international break with a perfect record and a six-point cushion over Real Madrid at the top, and the future looks bright.

Competition for places defines this squad. The Blaugrana recruited shrewdly over the summer, bringing in influential players to fill the positions that had lacked depth and genuine alternatives.

That strength in depth has a knock-on effect. Players who were pivotal in previous seasons now find themselves with less game time than they might have expected, for a range of reasons. Flick will have to spread those minutes wisely if he wants the whole squad sharp, engaged and ready for a packed fixture list, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Four names jump out among those with the fewest minutes in the first team: Jules Koundé, Gavi, Baldé and Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman's case is straightforward. An injury kept him out of the opening match. The other three have featured in shorter bursts than anticipated, or less than they managed last term.



