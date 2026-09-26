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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

3 keys that dismantled Tuchel's plan: Spain lure England into the heart of Wembley

England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
Originals
Analysis
T. Tuchel
L. de la Fuente
H. Kane
F. Torres
England
Spain
Germany

The world champion is always ready for the toughest scenarios: repeated mistakes from the Three Lions

Spain edged a five-goal thriller at Wembley on Saturday, beating England 3-2 in the opening match of both sides' UEFA Nations League campaign.

Lamine Yamal set the tone inside two minutes, firing the visitors ahead. England hit back through Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane in the 36th and 40th minutes, turning it around to lead 2-1 at the break.

Alex Baena hauled Spain level in the 60th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal then completed the comeback 14 minutes later, sealing the win for the world champions.

England travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic on 29 September, while Spain host Croatia the same day in the second round.

  • Spain more dangerous: exploiting the spaces

    Spain came flying out at Wembley, picking apart the spaces between England's lines with high pressing and lightning transitions. Lamine Yamal struck early, punishing sloppy pressure and laying bare Spain's knack for forcing errors whenever England tried to play out from the back. 

    England had the ball but little to show for it. They found decent areas in Spain's half, yet the lines were too stretched and the players left gaps yawning open, particularly between the defenders. It's a problem that has dogged them since the World Cup, and Tuchel still hasn't found the fix.

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  • Turning point: Ferran Torres wastes a chance, and England regain their balance

    Spain's wasted chances defined the first half. With a bigger lead there for the taking, Ferran Torres passed up more than one dangerous opening in front of goal. 

    Even so, the Spanish stayed sharp in their pressing and transitions, using the pace of Torres, Yamal and Nico Williams to attack the spaces behind the English defence. 

    Thomas Tuchel then cranked up the pressing. That squeezed Spain's ability to build attacks and reach the England box with any ease. Every time England won the ball back, their sharpest weapon came to the fore: the rapid switch to attack.


    They punished the gaps Spain left between midfield and defence, and Anthony Gordon's run stood out as one of the moments of the half.

    Credit Jude Bellingham for the decision to feed Gordon rather than Bukayo Saka. He read the space better, and the move ended in the goal that dragged England back into the match. 

    The equaliser only fired them up. England kept working the spaces behind the Spanish midfield, and the second goal followed when Nico O'Reilly seized on Rodri's slow covering to whip in a cross. Harry Kane finished it to put the hosts in front.

  • Second turning point: 3 keys that sum up Spain's dominance

    Spain turned the game around once again after the break, their high press and the quality off the bench proving decisive as England struggled badly to play the ball out. Harry Kane missed a penalty in the 54th minute for the early turning point. Luis de la Fuente then sent on Oyarzabal and Alex Baena for Ferran Torres and Nico Williams, the pair having coughed up possession repeatedly in the first half.

    Baena made an immediate impact. He carved out a clear-cut chance for Lamine Yamal, then buried his first shot to level it at 2-2 in the 60th minute.

    Read also: Dumfries puts Mourinho in an awkward position

    That goal was no individual moment. It flowed directly from the way Spain handled England's pressure. They drew in the first wave of the press, exploited the space behind the advanced winger and forced England's midfield to shift laterally, then accelerated the play the moment the defence lost its cohesion.

    Three clear keys turned the tables on England and their coach Tuchel, a man who does not learn from his mistakes: the high press that hemmed in England's build-up, the quality of the substitutes that handed the team a decisive attacking boost, and the exploitation of spaces. La Roja proved they can deal with the toughest scenarios and come back from behind. It is a strong start to the post-World Cup title era.

    Read also: Real Madrid? Ballack in defence of the Bayern star: I had that dream too

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UEFA Nations League A
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
England crest
England
ENG
UEFA Nations League A
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO