Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo have opened fire on Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho after the 4-1 win over Sevilla, suspecting favouritism towards the Spanish giants because Arda Guler escaped a red card.

The Catalan newspaper wrote: "What you cannot achieve on the pitch, do it off it. That was Mourinho's motto in his first season, when he was unable to stop Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, so he focused on stirring up doubts and talking constantly about the refereeing."

Nothing has changed second time around, according to the report. The Portuguese is the "absolute master" of the dark arts, as the Catalan coach once described him, and the machine cranked into gear straight after the international break as a way of taking on an unstoppable Barcelona.

"The Sevilla match was nothing less than a story of a robbery announced in advance, after weeks of complaints from Whinerinho," it stressed, referring to the nickname handed to Mourinho years ago for his grumbling. "He invoked the name of Enriquez Negreira, and added a new name to the list, Javier Tebas."

Sooner or later, the running feud between the Spanish league president and Florentino Perez was always going to land at the referees' door. Especially with the Santiago Bernabeu as the stage. Especially with Barcelona having just banked another big win.