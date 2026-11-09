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Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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3 doubts over Vinícius's return: a single criticism for Mourinho

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Real Madrid
Celta Vigo
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Portugal
Brazil

Calm before the storm?

Next matches
RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL

Real Madrid are flying under Jose Mourinho. Eight straight wins across La Liga and the Champions League have confirmed the side can compete hard for every trophy on offer this season.

The latest came at the Mestalla, a 3-0 dismantling of Valencia that reinforced the growing feel-good factor around the club. Los Blancos showed collective cohesion and a notable step up in their individual quality, according to Roberto Morales, a journalist with the Spanish news agency "EFE".

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  • 3 doubts surrounding the team

    Morales said, via his YouTube channel, that Real Madrid had become a contender for every title. "This team now aspires to everything, La Liga, the Champions League and all the competitions, because it is showing continuity and strength in its image as a team, as well as the development of its players at the individual level," he explained.

    The Spanish journalist believes Mourinho faces a major challenge, though: how to reintegrate Vinicius Junior into the system the Portuguese coach has built over recent weeks. Bringing the Brazilian winger back, he argued, raises three doubts. Can the side maintain the same strong performances and results? Can it sustain its collective spirit and defensive commitment? And can it preserve its tactical balance?

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  • The biggest challenge facing Mourinho

    He explained: "I think the only thing the team is missing, and the biggest challenge facing Mourinho at the moment, is finding a place within this distinctive collective performance for the piece that still does not work as required: Vinicius."

    He added: "With Vinicius present, the team must maintain the same amount of collective spirit, play with the same quality, and continue working in the same way during matches."

    Morales continued: "We will see what still needs to be confirmed, and whether Jose Mourinho, with the return of Vinicius, will be able to maintain the same level for his team competitively, as well as in terms of collective solidarity and balance."

    Real Madrid earned Morales' praise for a serious display against Valencia, delivered without their Brazilian winger. Vinicius missed the last four league matches through suspension after his red card against Villarreal.

    A return to Mourinho's plans is expected when Real face Celta Vigo on Saturday 21 November at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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  • Mourinho's sole criticism: the mystery of the final minutes

    Morales also delivered a positive verdict on the first four months of Mourinho's current tenure. He praised the Portuguese's management of the team, though he had one reservation: the delay in making substitutions against Valencia.

    He said: "The only thing that puzzles or surprises me is Mourinho's delay in making changes. I think bringing on Tiago or Esper in the 91st minute is unnecessary, because in a match that was practically over at 3-0, he could have fielded them long before that."

    Those young players deserve early minutes, he argued, particularly in games already settled, allowing the key men to be rested.

    That reservation aside, Morales had no hesitation in praising the Portuguese. "No criticism can be levelled, the truth is that Mourinho's management of Real Madrid is exemplary," he said.

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Next matches
RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL